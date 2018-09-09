The face of Newport has changed almost unrecognisably over the past few decades. IAN CRAIG looks at a brochure promoting the city almost 50 years ago to see just how much has changed.

NEWPORT may seem to have changed dramatically over the past few years while the opening of Friars Walk, redevelopment of parts of the city centre and new housing developments going up on the outskirts of the city.

But looking back a little further shows just how much the city has changed.

A brochure dating back almost 50 years shows just how stark this change has been.

The Newport...Way Ahead booklet shows the state of the town - it would not become a city until 2002, more than 30 years later - in the middle of the second half of the 20th century, and looked ahead to some of the exciting developments coming down the pipeline.

The booklet appears to have been created by the former Newport Town Council around 1970 - although its exact publication date is unclear - and features a collection of photos of the area which are mostly in black and white.

Its introduction describes Newport as "THE place for Industrial Expansion" and speaks of exciting developments linking the region with London and the south west - with new stretches of the M4 and M5 due to be completed in the first half of the 1970s.

"Newcomers will find Newport a town with many amenities," it says. "It is a first class shopping centre with plenty of entertainment and sporting facilities.

"Delightful residential districts abound with houses, old and new, to suit every need.

"Excellent schools and technical colleges ensure the best in modern education. In fact this town of 114,000 people has just about everything to offer."

The glossy booklet is split into sections detailing Newport's then-thriving steel industry and other world-leading manufacturers - including Monsanto Chemicals, Standard Telephone and Cables and others, as well as the importance of the docks, government investments including the passport office, and the benefits of living in the town in the shape of schools, leisure facilities and shopping.

"Newport, with some 114,000 inhabitants, is the right size of town - large enough to attract desirable amenities but not so large that the individual loses his identity. It is essentially a friendly town," it says.

"Geographically, it is well situated, being within 10 minutes drive of some of the most beautiful countryside in Britain, less than an hour's drive from seaside beaches and only two hours by train from London.

"To enlarge, Newport is the gateway to the lovely Usk and Wye Valleys containing, among many others, such well-known beauty spots as Tintern - with its world-famous Abbey, the forest of Wentwood and Symonds Yat.

"The eastern portion of the Brecon National Park is only 20 miles to the north. Popular seaside resorts like Barry Island, Portcawl and the glorious beaches of the Gower are perfectly feasible for a day or half-day excursions".

Created when coal mining was still one of Wales' key industries, it continues: "Contrary to general belief there are no coal mines in Newport - or within five miles.

"They are hidden in the valleys of Western Monmouthshire. Nor are there clouds of industrial smoke in Newport.

"Owing to the hard coal used in domestic fires and to the excellent co-operation of management in industry, Newport is well on the way to being a smokeless town."

It continues: "The town itself is long established but has a modern outlook.

"Hence new tower blocks of shops and offices contrast with buildings of historic interest like the 16th century Murenger House in the High Street, the remains of the Norman Castle on the banks of the Usk and St Woolos Cathedral which surveys the town from the lofty eminence of Stow Hill."

The booklet also mentions the upcoming development of John Frost Square, which was completed in 1977, and hails open spaces such as Beechwood Park and Belle Vue Park, which are as popular today as they were then, and puts emphasis on the town's schools.

The pictures - many taken from the air - show a familiar, if much smaller and quieter town - with the roads notably far less congested than they are today.

It adds: "Newport has always had a fine record in the field of housing and around the perimeter of the town are conveniently situated council and private housing estates, shopping precincts, pubs and recreational facilities all carefully designed to foster a good community spirit, embracing all ages and interests - the old folk are not forgotten and neither are the youngsters."

The town depicted in the Newport...way ahead brochure may be very different from the city we know today, but its spirit remains.

- Were you involved with putting together the Newport...way ahead brochure? We'd like to hear from you. Drop us a line on 01633 777 226 or email newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

CLICK ON THE SLIDESHOW AT THE TOP OF THE PAGE FOR THE FULL GALLERY OF PHOTOGRAPHS