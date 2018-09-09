Gwent's police and crime commissioner, Jeff Cuthbert, boarded a Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) vessel as the organisation searches for a new home along the banks of the River Usk.

Mr Cuthbert met volunteers from the Newport Lifeboat Station to see the work they do and to support their bid to find a more convenient launch site.

Currently, SARA crews must travel nearly seven miles from Malpas Fire Station to the launch site at Uskmouth power station, taking about 20 minutes.

Mr Cuthbert said: “SARA is an exceptional organisation whose volunteers give their time and dedication to keep the waters on and around the Severn safe.

“I am fully supportive of its ambition to move to a better access point on the River Usk. I will do everything in my power to support its members in identifying a suitable new location so that they can continue to save lives.”

SARA's Mike Duggan said: “It was an immense pleasure to welcome Mr Cuthbert and take him out on Newport’s lifeboat, the ‘Maureen Easton’.

“The support for a dedicated launch site closer to the city centre is growing and will allow us to respond quicker, when every second counts, to save lives.“

For more information on SARA, visit www.sara-rescue.org.uk