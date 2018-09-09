EIGHT people have appeared in court accused of conspiracy to supply heroin in Newport after a Gwent Police investigation into alleged drug dealing in the city called Operation Jackdaw.

Six men and two women were in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court in front of Judge Tom Crowther QC.

Five Newport men appeared – Sageer Abbas, 28, of Glebe Street, Atlaf Hussain, 21, of Munnings Drive, Ryan Moody, 22, of Bishpool View, Zain Abbas, 20, also of Glebe Street, and Rizwan Raza, 29, of Harrow Road.

The other man was Amrik Singh, 51, of St Albans Road, Smethwick, Sandwell, near Birmingham.

The two women, both from Newport, were Tara Jones, 27, of Laburnum Drive, and Brittany Higgs, 21, of St Mary Street.

All eight each face one charge of conspiracy to supply heroin.

No pleas were entered and all eight were remanded in custody.

The prosecutor in the case was Andrew Jones.

Sageer Abbas’ barrister was Gareth Williams, Hussain was represented by Nicholas Gareth Jones, Moody by Nicholas Gedge, Zain Abbas by Rhodri Chudleigh, Raza by David Maunder, Singh by Babir Adris, Jones by Harry Baker and Higgs by Steven Purnell.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place at Cardiff Crown Court on October 26.

Judge Crowther set a provisional trial date to start on January 7, 2019, with a time estimate of two weeks.