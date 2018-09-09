A CAMPAIGN to find a life-saving marrow transplant match for a six-year-old boy has registered over 14,500 new donors across South Wales in less than two months.

But, for the family of Marley Nicholls, from Bettws, Newport, who suffers from a rare blood condition called aplastic anaemia, those numbers just aren't enough.

Marrow for Marley, set up by Marley's mum, 25-year-old Shaney Truman, held a swab testing event on Saturday outside Argos in Cwmbran Shopping Centre.

There, a simple mouth swab and filling in a form was enough to sign passers by up to the marrow and stem cell donor register, and possibly save a life in the process.

Speaking at the event, Ms Truman said it was about signing up as many people as possible.

"The doctors have only given him two years without a match," she said.

"What people don't realise is that it only takes four minutes from start to finish, it couldn't be easier."

This is the second swabbing event held by the campaign. The first event saw 336 new donors signed, and Ms Truman was confident that number would be beaten.

Marley Nicholls

She explained that despite there being 700,000 donors on the global register, not one of them is a match for Marley.

Ms Truman said: "Because of this illness, Marley is far more susceptible to any germs than a usual child, so he's being kept pretty isolated. He's so brave, he just soldiers on.

"He was supposed to be starting year two, and he was a bit upset when his four-year-old brother, George, went to school and he wasn't allowed. But we're keeping him busy and I'm home-schooling him."

Marley was diagnosed on July 23, and Ms Truman said the news couldn't have been more out of the blue.

But she admitted the response from family, friends and total strangers had been overwhelming.

"Everyone has been incredible," she said.

"Even his friends' parents are here, and his teachers have all come down to sign people up. It's amazing really. They're all giving up their time to help my son. They're such good people."

The campaign is holding two more events at the next home games for Newport County and the Dragons at Rodney Parade.

People can also help by signing up on the DKMS website or on the Anthony Nolan website. Both charities will send a home testing kit to you.

Chloe Butcher, 26, of Caerleon, taught Marley in reception at St Julian's School, Newport.

"I would hope that any teacher would do the same to help this family," she said.

"This wonderful little boy and his family desperately need help. So there are four members of the school staff here, with another coming later, all doing our bit."

Karen Archer, 54, regional recruitment manager for Stem Cell charity Anthony Nolan said: "Marley's family contacted us when they realised they needed a match for him. We help support the family in any way we can.

"For Marley's campaign we have signed 500 people to the stem cell and marrow transplant register locally, and over 14,500 from across South Wales, all because of his campaign.

"There are 2,000 people waiting for a match across the UK. People don't realise how easy it is to register. And if you are a match, there's a 90 per cent chance that you will donate stem cells, rather than bone marrow. It's a simple, painless out-patient procedure."

For more information, or to offer support, please visit the Marrow for Marley Facebook page.