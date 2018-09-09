THE last time Oldham Athletic hosted Newport County was October 1981, which might explain the confusion that led to the visitors being identified as Newport Town AFC on the team sheet before kick-off on Saturday.

By 5pm they certainly knew who they had been up against and they won’t forget Michael Flynn’s team in a hurry.

The embarrassing mix-up highlighted the lack of respect for ‘little old Newport County’ in some quarters, particularly from some teams who may consider themselves too big for League Two.

But the Exiles’ performances on the pitch are beginning to make people sit up and take notice, and rightly so.

This was County’s first win at Boundary Park and the three points took them level with leaders Lincoln City at the top of the table.

A total of 16 points from the first seven games makes this the club’s best ever start to a season in the Football League – going all the way back to 1920.

And, while Flynn has banned his players from mentioning the p-word, his side are no longer going under the radar.

Gareth Ainsworth, who led Wycombe Wanderers to promotion to League One last season, was effusive in his praise for the Exiles boss in his role as a pundit on the EFL on Quest show on Saturday night.

“He kept them up a couple of seasons ago in the last minute, the last gasp, and since then I think he’s had the moment that I had when we nearly went down,” said Ainsworth.

“He had the realisation of how big the job is and what you need to do and he’s done a fantastic job.

“They’re Trust-owned, very similar to ourselves, very low budget, but what he works with – loan players – Bakinson from Bristol City is a great signing – he’s getting results.”

Tyreeq Bakinson (above) got the headlines after settling the match with a superb strike midway through the second half.

But Flynn was delighted with the way the whole team defended as a unit to frustrate the hosts, while still creating chances at the other end.

“I think it’s the best group I’ve had and days like this prove that,” he said.

“It wasn’t the greatest attacking performance but what they did as a team and as a unit was absolutely first class. It was some dogged display.

“I think we’re a more solid group this year,” he added. “We’ve got better players to come on and help change things if we need to and they’re just an honest group of players who get on so well.

“It’s a joy for me to be their manager. They remind me of my time at Wigan and that was a special time as well.”

There were familiar gripes about missed chances and County’s defensive approach and alleged time-wasting from his opposite number Frankie Bunn.

“I feel that's the best we’ve played so far this season,” said the Latics boss.

“Perhaps a little bit of anxiety, quality at times and choosing wrong decisions was the difference, but I was pleased with the way we kept plugging away.

“Newport made it difficult for us the way they defended in numbers,” he added.

“I think they tried to slow the game down because we like to play with tempo and play quick but that might be the case now we've got a name for ourselves in this league and I thought we did everything but score.”

County were clinical and the boos from the home fans and grumblings from the opposition dugout will have been music to the ears of Flynn, his team and the travelling supporters.

County: Day; Franks, Bennett, Demetriou; Pipe, Dolan, Bakinson, Butler; Sheehan (O’Brien, 84); Matt (Marsh-Brown, 74), Amond

Subs not used: Townsend, Pring, Forbes, Cooper, Crofts

Booked: Franks, Butler

Referee: Mark Heywood

Attendance: 4,293 (259 County)