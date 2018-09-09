A DRUG dealer who admitted supplying synthetic cannabis was sentenced to a community order and unpaid work.

When police raided Ryan Yates’ home, they found 80 bags of the class B drug with a street value of £650, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Meirion Davies said the officers had searched his property at 9pm on July 16, 2017 after they had arrested his brother Jordan Yates.

He said that there was no application to begin Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings against the defendant.

Ryan Yates, 26, of Salisbury Court, Cwmbran, admitted possession of synthetic cannabis with intent to supply.

Laurence Jones said in mitigation for his client that the offence had taken place 14 months ago.

He also said that the defendant had also made good progress with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service over his drug misuse.

The judge, Recorder Peter Griffiths QC, told Ryan Yates that although he had appeared in court before for a public order offence a few years ago, he would be treating him as a man of “good character”.

He sentenced him to a 12-month community order and unpaid work of 60 hours to be completed within a year.

The judge also ordered that the synthetic cannabis be confiscated and destroyed and that the defendant pay an £85 victim surcharge within the next two months.