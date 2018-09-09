ANIMAL racing, tractor rides and even an Albino African Pygmy Hedgehog were on show at the Greenmeadow show on Sunday.

Hundreds of people of all ages flocked to Greenmeadow Community Farm in Cwmbran as it hosted its 28th Horticultural and Craft show.

Farm director Sally Partridge said: “I’m delighted that we are hosting the Greenmeadow show featuring the 28th Greenmeadow Horticultural and Craft show.

“It has been a fantastic turn out with the exhibits. We’ve got 140 exhibitors in total, and more exhibits than that because lots of people enter multiple classes. The rooms are looking really fantastic.

“There has been lots of attractions throughout the day for our visitors, whether they are exhibiting or just coming for a day out. At the moment we’ve got Iwcs Cymru playing the ukuleles down in Eye Paddock and then we are also doing storytelling, we’ve got marshmallows round the campfire later, we’ve got our animal parade and then of course we’ve got the award ceremony. There is also the auction where people get to buy some of the wonderful produce.

“It’s a fantastic day and a day that’s made possible by all the people that come together with the exhibits, and by people who sponsor and support the event.”

Categories for the Horticultural and Craft show included vegetables, fruit, flowers, photography, cookery, wine and beverages, handicrafts, and special categories for children.

Cllr Stuart Ashley, chair of the Greenmeadow Community Farm shadow board, said: “Every year we come to the show and every year we are always surprised. Its good that so many people are entering, and it’s mainly local people which is brilliant. It’s really encouraging to see that people are taking part.

“We’ve got a thousand allotments in Torfaen, most of which are in use. We’d like to encourage people to grow their own produce and enter these shows.”

Vice chair of Cwmbran Community Council Cllr Anthony Bird said: “I think it’s fantastic that we can highlight what the farm has to offer and what is grown and done in our local community.

“We’ve got so many entrants from young people as well as the old hands and its just amazing to all come together like this.”