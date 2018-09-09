WALES were brought back down to earth as two goals from Christian Eriksen gave Denmark victory in Aarhus.

Ryan Giggs' team thumped the Republic of Ireland in their UEFA Nations League opener at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday night.

But they were comfortably beaten in their second match in the competition as Tottenham Hotspur star Eriksen scored in either half, the second from the penalty spot.

Gareth Bale was named captain of Wales for the first time, taking over the armband from veteran defender Ashley Williams.

James Chester deputised for Williams, who was rested, and Newport's Chris Gunter also returned to the defence to win his 89th cap, as forward David Brooks dropped out in a potential formation change.

Denmark's senior squad were back in force after the image rights row which saw the Danes field lower-league and futsal players in their 3-0 friendly defeat to Slovakia on Wednesday.

Bale had the game's best chance in the opening half-hour when his angled drive flew wide of a post.

But Denmark took a 32nd-minute lead through Eriksen.

Henrik Dalsgaard's cross found Eriksen and the Spurs midfielder fired home from 20 yards off a post for his eighth goal in his last 12 games for Denmark.

Eriksen's goal was the difference as Denmark went into the half-time break 1-0 ahead.

But Wales were grateful for a brilliant Wayne Hennessey stop to prevent Pione Sisto from doubling Denmark's lead.

Sisto's ferocious 36th-minute half-volley appeared destined for the top corner until Hennessey produced a one-handed save to keep Wales in the contest.

Denmark took a real grip on the contest with a second goal after 63 minutes.

Ethan Ampadu was harshly penalised for handling Viktor Fischer's cross as he was only a few yards away from the Denmark substitute.

But Eriksen dispatched the penalty in confident fashion to double Denmark's lead.