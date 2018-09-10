A SINGLE mother who stabbed a woman in the buttocks with a six-inch knife after drunkenly arguing with her boyfriend over being called fat was jailed.

Amanda Evans knifed Samantha Williams in Crouch Close in the Bettws area of Newport in front of screaming children on the night of Friday June 22.

Prosecutor Richard Ace said the defendant had confronted her victim who had earlier been enjoying a barbecue.

Newport Crown Court heard how Evans had a bust-up with her boyfriend Steve Shaw in the lead up to the violence as they walked past.

Mr Ace told Judge Richard Williams how the defendant had said to her partner: “Why are you letting your brother disrespect me by saying I’m fat?”

After rowing with him, she went on to confront a group who had gathered around a fire after the barbecue and began hurling insults at them.

She had thought they were talking about her.

Evans then went to her home nearby and returned to the scene with the knife after she had threatened to stab her partner.

Mr Ace said: “She began slashing the knife around towards the direction of the complainant. Children were screaming.

“She then lunged at the victim who threw a can in her face to protect herself.”

There was a struggle before one of the group managed to prise the blade from her hand, he said, and Miss Williams was able to get away.

When she got home, she discovered she had a 3cm wound to her thigh and buttocks area which required stitches.

Mr Ace said the victim had suffered a “lot of discomfort and pain and sitting was a problem”.

The 33-year-old Evans, now of Wallis Street, Pill, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding and having an offensive weapon.

The court was told she had six previous convictions for 11 offences, including a term of imprisonment for supplying class A drugs.

Suzanne Payne, for Evans, said the best mitigation she could offer for her client was that she had tendered an early guilty plea.

She added that the defendant was “remorseful and ashamed of her behaviour”.

Her barrister added that Evans was a single mum with a teenage son and two daughters and had suffered abusive relationships in the past at the hands of former boyfriends.

She added: “The defendant realises when she drinks a large amount of alcohol she can become confrontational, as she was on this night.”

Judge Williams told Evans: “Those who arm themselves with knives and then go on to use them go to prison.”

He jailed her for 18 months and imposed a three-year restraining order on her not to contact Miss Williams.