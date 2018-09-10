PROPOSALS for a controversial shake-up of parliamentary boundaries that would cut the number of MPs by 50 are set to be published later.

Reviews by the four boundary commissions across the UK will set out which of the 650 seats should be axed or changed.

It could see the number of Welsh MPs cut from 40 to 29, including merging Newport into a single constituency and scrapping Islwyn altogether.

Downing Street insisted earlier this year that Prime Minister Theresa May remained committed to delivering "more equal and updated" constituency boundaries that all contain a similar number of voters.

Ministers must secure the backing of Parliament if they want to push the plans through but the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has previously warned the overhaul is unlikely to pass as some Tories, along with Labour, are opposed to the move.

Labour said the boundary review, based on rule changes introduced by the former coalition government in 2011, was a Government "power grab" and called for a fresh review that would introduce a new parliamentary map that "benefits our democracy, not just the Conservative Party".