PARENTS have vented their anger at Katie Hopkins turning up at a Newport school.

The controversial figure tweeted a picture of herself this weekend, with pupils at Newport High School.

It is understood she visited to hear "frank views on the standard of education in Wales".

Following the tweet, hundreds of people expressed their anger.

Shaun Watkins said: "I do not think she should have been allowed to visit the school.

"Some of the things she has said in the past are outrageous.

"People in Newport should all come together and say she is not welcome here - especially at our schools."

Another parent Anna Parry, who lives in Bettws, feels "angry" that the controversial figure appeared at the site.

"I do not understand why she went there," said Miss Parry.

"It looks like it was a publicity stunt. If she wanted to talk to teachers and other staff then why would you turn up on a weekend? No-one is there then.

"Everyone is talking about it and trying to figure out why she went.

"It all seems weird."

Parent Peter Gem questioned whether Mrs Hopkins had permission to use the picture on Twitter.

"I would love to know whether they said yes," he said.

"The chances are they did not. That means it should be taken down."

And one parent tweeted: "Hi Katie I have not given you permission to put a photo up of my son, the police and school have been informed, I suggest you take the post down straight away.

"You have people commenting about my son which is disgusting, he is brought in a very loving home."

A spokeswoman from Newport City Council said the authority is "appalled" that Mrs Hopkins "purposely" staged the photo.

She said: "This photo was taken outside the school week and neither the school nor council had prior knowledge.

"We are appalled that someone would purposely stage such a photo for their own gain and not seek the school or parents’ permission."