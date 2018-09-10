A NEW focus on a ‘whole school’ approach to mental health and wellbeing for young people has been announced by the Welsh Government.

The approach would ensure that mental health and wellbeing becomes central to the way schools work and will touch on many different aspects of school life.

This means that the school ethos will support the broader mental health and wellbeing of learners, which in turn will help to prevent other issues from developing or escalating.

Education secretary, Kirsty Williams and health and social services secretary, Vaughan Gething today announced a Joint Ministerial Task and Finish Group is being set up to accelerate the approach.

The reason for the announcement is that schools have a role in supporting prevention and helping with early intervention. It will look at the new curriculum being developed and consider issues such as staff training.

The new group will see how different activities already taking place can be brought together; highlight any gaps in provision; and ensure energy and resources are targeted so they can have maximum benefit.

The group will be jointly chaired by the two cabinet secretaries and will bring together those working in education and health and the wider public and third sectors.

Education secretary, Kirsty Williams said: “The emotional and mental health of our young people is paramount and that’s why we want to make sure they are fully supported - through each stage of their education – to be emotionally and mentally resilient, confident and, above all, happy.

"Taken together – the work we are announcing today, and that of our partners across statutory and third sectors, has the potential to deliver the step-change we all seek. It will help ensure our children and young people have the right support, in the right place, at the right time, which will enable them to grow up in healthy and nurturing environments, giving them the best possible opportunity to fulfil their true potential.”

And Lynne Neagle, who is chairwoman of the Children, Young People and Education Committee, added: “I welcome the establishment of this important group, as a direct response to the work of the Children, Young People and Education Committee and our recent report on the emotional and mental health of children in Wales.

“Cross-sector and cross-professional cooperation is key to this, and as an independent participant in the group’s work, I will do all I can to ensure that a whole-school approach is part of a wider whole-system approach to emotional and mental health for Wales’ children and young people.”