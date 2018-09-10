AN AWARD-WINNING fair made its Newport debut on the weekend.

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair was hosted, from Newport Leisure Centre, between 10am and 4pm, on Sunday.

The popular vintage fair offers top quality vintage clothing, accessories, craft, homeware, and collectables at reasonable prices.

This is the first time the vintage fair, which showcases 30 of the UK’s best vintage traders with items from every era from the 1940s to the 1980s, has come to Newport.

Although the day was mainly about shopping, it had other features in keeping with its theme

A luxurious mobile pop-up tearoom, CAKE by Lil’s Parlour, was a key feature at the vintage fair.

They set up a kitsch tea party with freshly made sweet treats, served from retro tea ware.

The event also gave guests the opportunity to dress up in iconic style, with plenty of hairspray, victory rolls, and beehives.

These makeovers were the work of professional stylists from Pop Up Parlour, which has previously been featured in fashion and beauty magazine, Marie Claire.

The event’s founder, Lou Lou Glover, said: “We’re very excited to come to Newport for the first time.

“Newport vintage fans have been asking us to come to the city for a long time, so we planned a fantastic, vintage-packed event and had a great turnout.

“What we do best is select some of the best traders, who travel from all over the UK specifically for this event, and put them all under one roof.

"This makes the fair a one stop shop for all the best vintage goods that are available on the market at this time.”

It was £2.50 on the door for visitors, with children under 12 gaining free entry.

Lou Lou's Vintage Fair's next destination is in Bristol on September 22. It will be between 11am and 5pm at The Passenger Shed at Brunel's Old Station.The fair will then be taken to Cardiff City Hall, between 10am and 4pm, the following day.

Lou Lou's Vintage Fair was first introduced in 2008 and had grown rapidly over the last decade.

Lou Lou Glover now takes it to more than 50 locations across the country, hosting up to four events each weekend.

The event has earned praise, winning the award for ‘Best Vintage Fair in the UK’ at the National Vintage Awards for the last three years.