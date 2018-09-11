HUNDREDS gathered for a superhero challenge that took place on the weekend.

The KAPOW superhero challenge was at Parc Bryn Bach, in Tredegar, on Saturday, giving people the chance to don their capes and masks and take on a 5K inflatable obstacle course.

The event, which took place from 10.30am, was to raise money for Blaenau Gwent’s hospice, Hospice of the Valleys.

Ten inflatable courses were there, for guests to walk, run, roll or tumble through.

Hospice of the Valleys' Head of Income Generation and Marketing, Alison Stallard said: "The event went well, despite the appalling weather.

"The rain put some people off, but it didn't seem to dampen spirits, with most people dressed up as superheroes."

Just under 300 people attended, with the amount generated for the hospice, which cares for more than 500 patients each year, still to be confirmed.

The organisers are hoping to use feedback from this event to start planning for next year, with the hopes that it can become an annual occurrence.