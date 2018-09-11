FOOTAGE has emerged online of horses and carts dotted across a village in Cwmbran.

The video appears to show five horses seemingly belonging to travellers in Pontnewydd Village on a Saturday evening.

The horses appear to be tied up to lampposts, until their owners later return to collect them.

Bill Hughes, who lives in Cwmbran, had been drinking at The Odd Fellows pub when he popped outside for a cigarette.

He then spotted the horses.

"I could not believe what I saw," said the 50-year-old.

"There were five horses in the villages. One was by the pub, one near the estate agents and the others round the corner.

"It just all came across as bizarre.

"They are owned by travellers, who were in the village."

Pontnewydd resident Sian Murray also spotted the horses.

"They had beautiful coats," she said.

"It was still weird seeing the horses here, though.

"I chatted to one of the owners. They live in Pontypool."

A business owner, who does not wish to be named, said the horses have appeared in the village for two consecutive weekends.

He said: "There were no problems caused by the horses.

"I think we all agree that it was odd and funny seeing the horses. In all the years I have worked here I have never seen anything quite like it.

"They were here last weekend and this one just gone."