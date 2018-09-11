MOTORISTS are facing lengthy delays on the M4 this morning because of a broken down lorry.

One lane is closed on the westbound carriageway at junction 28 Tredegar Park in Newport.

Traffic is back to junction 24 The Coldra.

The delays on the M4 are adding to this morning's chaos on the roads around Newport, with some roads at a standstill because of ongoing roadworks.

Here's a round up of the traffic problems in and around Newport:

M4 Newport: J28 both directions. Lane closed on exit slip road and lane closed on entry slip road due to roadworks

M4 Newport: One lane closed due to roadworks on the M4 eastbound from J25 B4596 Caerleon Road (Caerleon) to J24 A449 (Coldra). Lane one (Of three) is closed until 3:30pm on September 16.

A4051 Woodlands Roundabout Oakfield: Telecoms work and temporary traffic lights

A4051 Malpas Road, Newport: Queueing traffic. Travel time is seven minutes

B4591 High Cross Road High Cross, Newport: Usual very slow traffic. Travel time is five minutes

B4591 Old Town Bridge Newport: Usual slow traffic

A467 Forge Road Bassaleg: Queueing traffic. Travel time is seven minutes

A48 Newport: Usual slow traffic. Travel time is six minutes

Marshfield Road Castleton: Gas main work and temporary traffic lights

Skinner Lane Newport: Road closed due to roadworks

Stay safe out there.