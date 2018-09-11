A GROUP of young people have taken on a huge mountain in aid of charity.

On Saturday, Shaftesbury Youf Gang battled the wet windy conditions to climb Pen-Y-Fan, in the Brecon Beacons.

This climb was in aid of The Sparkle Appeal, the official charity of the Serennu Children's Centre, which is based in Rogerstone.

The group were guided by Mr Mark Iggulden, of Newport Youth Services, who is also a Duke of Edinburgh Awards Instructor.

Youf gang co-ordinator, Richy Davies, said: "On a wet and windy day we made the climb in difficult conditions.

"To our delight, we made it to the summit in complete cloud cover, with a wind chill factor of two degrees Celsius.

"An excellent time was had by all on this strenuous climb, and the Youf Gang are, justifiably, very proud of their achievement."

The youngest climber was 11-year-old Lewis Greenhaf, and the oldest was 50-year-old Mike Young, who was in the company of his 13-year-old son, Charlie Young.

The hike was also undertaken by a friend, Warren Chapman, and Ceri Davis, from the Police and Crime Commissioners Office, who joined her daughter Ellie.

So far the climb has raised £600 for charity, but any donations are still welcome.

If you wish to make a donation please contact Richy Davies on richy.davies@gwent .pnn.police.uk

The gang plan to visit the Serennu Children's Centre later in the month to hand over the money.