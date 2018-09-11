EXTRA police officers are continuing to patrol Croespenmaen to offer reassurance and advice to local residents following a serious sexual assault in the area last week.

The offence took place on Monday, September 3, between 7pm and 8.30pm, in the area of Kendon Road, close to the junction of Manmoel Road.

The female victim was jogging when she was approached and sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

Following hospital treatment, she is continuing to recover at home and is being supported by specialist officers.

Leading the case, Detective Chief Inspector Nick Wilkie said: "We have a team of specialist detectives working closely on this case, and we are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who was in the area at the time.

"If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward, as this could prove crucial in assisting with our enquiries.

"Officers are continuing to patrol the area and if local residents have any concerns please don’t hesitate to speak with them or their local neighbourhood team.

If you saw anything that could help Gwent Police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting log 580 3/9/18.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org