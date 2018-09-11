CONTROVERSIAL plans to build a wind turbine near the Pen-y-Fan Country Park in Caerphilly will return to the council's planning committee today.

An application to site a turbine with a maximum height of 93 metres at Durisol’s base at the Pen-y-Fan industrial estate near Crumlin was deferred for reasons for refusal by the council's planning committee last month.

The revised plans had been recommended for approval by planning officers.

The turbine was originally set to be 113 metres high, but the plans were met with objections from residents and Caerphilly council.

Two petitions against the turbine were signed by 128 residents, along with 37 letters of objection – including one from Islwyn AM Rhianon Passmore.

A revised application was met with similar opposition when Caerphilly council’s planning committee met on August 17.

The meeting heard concerns from residents regarding shadow flicker, the flickering effect caused when rotating turbine blades periodically cast shadows through the windows of nearby properties.

Although it was said that the turbines could be programmed to eliminate shadow flicker, concerns remained over the impact of the proposals.

Under the plans the development would include an external transformer kiosk building, a substation kiosk building, underground cabling and crane pad over a 310 square metre site.

Previously concerns were raised over the impact of the development on views from Pen-y-Fan Country Park and the area.

But Caerphilly council's landscape architect said these worries were reduced due to the lower height of the revised plans.

In a report prepared ahead of last month's meeting, the architect wrote: "As a result the proposed turbine should appear less dominant and the overbearing visual nature will be reduced by the lower turbine height.

The application, from Sirius Renewable Energy, will be decided at a planning committee meeting today.

The Leeds-based firm say the turbine would support businesses on the Pen-y-Fan industrial estate reduce their emissions and help in the fight against climate change.