CALLING all Potterheads!
Ever fancied supping on a Butterbeer Frappuccino, Latte or maybe even a pumpkin juice?
Turns out all you need is the magic words to get one at Starbucks.
Many customers have been sharing their drinks on social media after unlocking the secret.
Harry Potter Butter Beer Frapp #harrypotter #starbucks #SecretMenu #butterbeer #YoureWelcome pic.twitter.com/6yDVjbyPjw— Melissa 💁🏻♀️ (@sassymeli_) January 5, 2018
According to the Starbucks Secret Menu website, here's how to get your hands on this wizard treat:
Butterbeer Frappuccino
- Ask for a Creme Frappuccino base with whole milk
- Add 3 pumps of caramel syrup
- Add 3 pumps of toffee nut syrup
- Top with caramel drizzle
Hot Butterbeer Latte
- Whole milk steamer
- Add caramel syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)
- Add toffee nut syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)
- Add cinnamon dolce syrup (2 for tall, 3 for grande, 4 for venti)
- Whipped cream and salted caramel bits on top (or creme brulee topping if you prefer)
- Optional if you prefer to add a coffee taste: Add a shot of espresso (2 for a grande or venti)
Harry Potter’s Pumpkin Juice
- Pumpkin Spice Sauce (1.5 pumps for a tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)
- Apple Juice to the top line
- Fill the rest of the cup with ice
Draw a lightning bolt or glasses over the Starbucks logo for extra Harry Potter geek points.
Comments