A HEARTBROKEN mum has appealed for the return of a necklace which she got made in memory of her stillborn sons.

Kate Weaver, 33, from Talywain in Pontypool, was shopping at ASDA in Cwmbran when her purse was taken.

The necklace, which is engraved with her sons’ names Alfie and Jacob, was in a small velvet pouch inside the purse.

Miss Weaver said: “Four years ago I had lost twin boys and I had a necklace made not long after with their names on it. The necklace was in my purse that was stolen because it was due to be taken to the jewellers next week when the kids go back to school because the clasp was broken.

“I am absolutely devastated. When I realised it was gone I was hysterical. If anything that means more to me than anything I could have lost.”

Miss Weaver had the purse when she entered the store as she took out money to pay for a trolley. It was when went to pay for her items that she realised the purse, which was a Christmas present from her 13-year-old daughter, was gone.

The purse also contained her son’s Christmas money and tickets to her daughter’s upcoming ballet show.

While she would like the purse returned the necklace is of huge sentimental value.

She added: “To get the necklace back would mean more to me than anything. Everything else is replaceable. I don’t care what the person done, I forgive them for what they done but please could you just return the necklace, even if it’s just the pendent. I feel like a part of me is gone.”

A Facebook post the mother of four posted on the day the purse was stolen has now been shared more than 5,000 times and Muss Weaver says she has received messages from strangers who have offered to help her.

She said: “I didn’t expect the reaction that the post has had. I have had so many people privately message me to say they’re sorry to hear what happened and that they have started a collection so my daughter could replace the purse that was stolen and replace my sons’ Christmas money.

“One friend has bought a purse and is going to give it to me and a woman messaged me and offered to make me a necklace. I am so grateful for the generosity and that people have come together. It’s been incredible and really overwhelming.”

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called following the theft of a purse from a superstore in Cwmbran. The purse contained £50 cash, bank cards and a pendant necklace.

“The theft took place approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 3.

“If anyone has any information about the theft, please call 101 quoting log 290 3/1/18 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”