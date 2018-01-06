A FUTSAL player who has travelled the world through his career has put an exhibition in Newport to “motivate and inspire” young people.

Rico Zulkarnain, from the Pill area of Newport, has played in some of the major futsal, or indoor football, tournaments in the last few years.

The 28-year-old, who will be flying to Indonesia to play for Permata in the next couple of weeks, said: “I'm the first Welsh professional futsal player in history.

“I've played and won some pretty major tournaments, including playing with and against the likes of Ronaldinho, Ryan Giggs, Deco, Paul Scholes, Hernan Crespo and Falcao.”

Mr Zulkarnain is currently holding an exhibition and pop-up shop in Holbrook Studio, in Chepstow Road.

“This exhibition showcases what I have managed to achieve – I want to inspire and motivate young people,” he said. “I started playing late, at 23, but I have achieved a lot.

“Futsal has the best bits of football – more shots, more goals and more dribbles. Because it is a smaller court, you have to think quick.”

As part of the exhibition, which will be on until Monday from noon to 8pm, Mr Zulkarnain was also launching his own clothing brand – FTSL. He has developed it with his brother and his god-daughter.

He said: “After the game, I wanted to wear something nice and represent our sport. This is our new venture.”

To find out more, visit FTSLworldwide.co.uk or ricozulkarnain9.com