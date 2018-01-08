SOMETIMES we don’t want to fork out £2 for a bottle of water when we know the restaurant has a perfectly good tap.

But did you know that not all establishments have to give you tap water for free?

It is a common misconception that you are entitled to free drinking water but moneysavingexpert.com says only licensed establishments must provide it.

According to the Licensing Act, any restaurants that serve alcohol are legally required to give customers free tap water.

The rules only apply to paying customers.

Any restaurants that do charge for tap water should tell customers in advance.

Pubs, clubs and cafes also have to serve free water if they serve alcohol.

If a licensed premises refuses you free tap water, the advice is to speak to the manager.

If this is still unsuccessful, you can contact your local authority licensing department.

The business could face a fine or face a review of its licence to sell alcohol.