UPDATE:

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "At approximately 1.30pm on Monday, January 8 we received reports of an incident on the A48 Southern Distributor Road, Docks Way, Newport.

"Officers attended the scene where a lorry’s trailer has become detached.

"The road was closed whilst recovery work took place but has since reopened."



