MORE Newport organisations have offered their support to our foodbank appeal

Last week we launched our foodbank appeal which is aimed at supporting Malpas-based foodbank Christchurch Centre.

Members of the foodbank had previously revealed a worrying rise in people using the centre. Statistics showed 472 food parcels had been given out to 1,162 people in September to December 2016 which again rose the following the year to 501 for 1,338 people.

Foodbanks rely on public donations to put together food parcels to feed people.

Many organisations in Newport - including Newport Cathedral, Baneswell Social Club, Horton’s Coffee and Barnabas Arts House - volunteered to act as drop-off points, where people can leav food items for the foodbank.

Yesterday more organisations pledged their support and decided to get involved.

Assistant gym manger of PureGym, Luke Connolly, said the gym was “totally” behind the appeal.

“We have done things for foodbanks before,” said Mr Connolly.

“We had been doing charitable events to raise money for food.

“When I heard about this appeal I knew that, as a gym, we needed to help.”

Mr Connolly said that the Argus' appeal coincides with the gym’s aim.

He said: “As a gym, we believe that we should help people who are in need. That is one of our aims.

“We support everyone in our community and it is right to do what we can to help.

“The Argus’ appeal supports what we stand for.”

He added: “Feel free to drop off any food items. We are based in Friars Walk.”

Lettings agents Luscombe and Co., which is based in Bridge Street, also said it would act as a drop-off point.

Sales manager Anna Sicolo said the company wanted to do more for charity.

“We do a lot as it is,” said Miss Sicolo.

“But, of course, you always want to do more. And I am pleased to say that we will act as a drop-off for anyone who wishes to donate food items to Christchurch Centre.

“We are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.And on Saturdays 9.30am to 4.30pm.”

The founder of Pride in Pill, Paul Murphy, also volunteered to collect food items.

He said: "I want to help people who need it.

"I will help the appeal in anyway I can."

If you would like to drop off food items to the Pride in Pill group, e-mail pamurp@aol.com

We now have seven drop-off centres dotted across the city.

You can donate food items to the drop-off points or the South Wales office, Maesglas, Newport.

For more information, ring 01633 777087