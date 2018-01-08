THE number of tenants adversely affected by the roll-out of Universal Credit in Torfaen could reach as many of 1,200, according to Bron Afon’s chief executive.

Figures from the Cwmbran-based housing association suggest that 525 tenants in Torfaen have been affected since the July scheme roll-out.

Universal Credit is the streamlining of six benefits into one single payment.

The roll-out of Universal Credit was dogged in controversy when claimants were left facing a six week wait without any income.

Alan Brunt, the Bron Afon CEO, said: “It has affected our tenants greatly since it was rolled out in Torfaen.

“We work with 8,000 households and we believe that 525 people have transited from their existing benefits method to Universal Credit, since it was launched in July.

“In a significant proportion of those cases, arrears went up. Their debts went up. That is because of the way that Universal Credit was rolled out.

Mr Brunt said that with tenants not receiving any form of income, it had an effect on Bron Afon’s role as a landlord.

“That has a massive impact on people’s lives and as a landlord, it creates an issue for us as it is likely to increase the arrears,” he said.

“We are having to play catch up really, because of the way it was rolled out.

“What is depressing from our point of view is that a lot of what has happened is very predictable.

"We tried to warn the government that if you do it in that way, this is going to be the consequence and that is what has happened.”

Mr Brunt said that the way Universal Credit was rolled out showed a "real lack of understanding of how people live."

He said: "Some of the people who have been moved onto Universal Credit do not have computer skills, some are even unable to read and have no literacy skills.

"Computer skills – big issue, literacy skills – big issue. There’s an expectation that people will be able to do this straight away.

"That is clearly not the case. It is some of our tenants who have been the victim of that.

"We agree with what Universal Credit was trying to achieve in principle, which is trying to simplify the payment of benefits to people.

"You can’t roll it out for people in some of our tenants’ circumstances and expect that they can get by for six weeks."

A Department for Work and Pensions spokeswoman said: “We understand this can be a big change for people. That is why anyone applying for Universal Credit has access to advance payments within five working days, and on the same day in urgent need, so there is no reason anyone should be without support over Christmas.

“We’ve also improved advances which means people applying in December can get a 50 per cent advance upfront, and then in January can ask for a top up to 100 per cent.

“The majority of people are comfortable managing their money but advances are available for anyone who needs extra help and arrangements can be made to pay rent direct to landlords.”

“Anyone who is worried about applying for Universal Credit can get support from their Jobcentre or can call the free helpline with any questions.”