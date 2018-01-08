GWENT Police have fined the driver of this car after it was parked on zig-zag lines.

The Monmouth Officers Twitter page posted a picture of the car which was parked outside Kymin View School, in Wyesham, Monmouth earlier this evening.

The tweet said that the driver had been given a £100 fine and three points for parking on the zig-zag lines.

Zig-zag lines indicate that drivers are coming up to a pedestrian crossing and it is an offence to park or stop a vehicle within the lines, expect when stopping for pedestrians using the crossing.