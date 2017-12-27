The family of a mother-of-two who died after being hit by a car during a police pursuit has paid tribute to her.

Susan Shaw, 47, was hit by the blue Vauxhall Corsa, which was being chased by police, on High Street in Rishton, near Blackburn, at about 5.50pm on Boxing Day.

In a statement, her family said: “She was well known within the local community in Rishton and spent a lot of time on local charitable causes, particularly Switched-On Rishton, which raises money throughout the year for Christmas lights and decorations throughout the town.

“Susan was very creative and enjoyed crafting. She would sell items she had made to raise money for Switched-On Rishton.

Flowers left in Rishton, Lancashire, where a woman died after being hit by a car which was being chased by police pic.twitter.com/w4DE0Bh9qc — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) December 27, 2017

“Susan was a loving mother of two and also a much-loved daughter and sister, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

“She was always generous with her time with friends and strangers alike and was loved by everyone.”

On Wednesday morning flowers were left by the crash scene in tribute to her.

Resident Gordon Smith, 77, said: “I only knew her by sight and I knew her dog.

“She had a Jack Russell she used to walk.”

We are appealing for information after a 47-year-old woman was struck by a car in High Street, Rishton. Despite medical attention at the scene, the woman sadly died.

Her family are being supported by trained officers.https://t.co/j7KTYooIza pic.twitter.com/hBWMDxSB0O — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) December 26, 2017

Lancashire Police said the driver of the Corsa failed to stop at the scene but the car was later recovered on nearby Cliff Street.

Police watchdog the IPCC has been informed.

Detective Inspector Warren Atkinson said: “We have now launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the pursuit or who may be able to help us to identify the driver to contact us as we continue with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log reference 1204 of December 26.