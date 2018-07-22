Cork Airport has been shut temporarily after an executive jet suffered a burst nose wheel on a runway.

A crane is en route to remove the jet from runway 16 following the incident that took place before the plane’s departure.

No injuries have been reported and Cork Airport’s Fire Service are currently on the scene.

There are delays to flights @CorkAirport after an executive jet incurred a burst nose wheel before departure. The aircraft will be lifted by crane from the main runway presently. There are no injuries. Passengers should check the status of flights with their airline. Apologies. pic.twitter.com/IS8SZnYfWf — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) July 22, 2018

There have been disruptions to airfield operations and early reports suggest two flights have been cancelled already, to Paris and London Heathrow.

One passenger, Aidan Crowley who was due to fly to Malaga today, said he was highly disappointed in how the situation was handled.

“It’s an absolute joke. Very little information has been given to travellers about what to do next.

“There’s four flight loads of people standing around and staff haven’t been able to give us any information.

“I was flying with Ryanair, who were unable to source a flight for me until Thursday so I’ve booked my own flights for me and my girlfriend at an additional cost of €400.”

Those on the ground in the airport have reportedly been told all flights will be delayed a minimum of two hours, however a number of flights have already been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with the airline.