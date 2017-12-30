England yet again had no answer to Steve Smith as the Australia captain took his Ashes tally to 604 runs this winter with his third century to close out a predictable stalemate at the MCG.

The hosts can no longer achieve a third 5-0 whitewash in England’s last four visits – but after Smith’s unbeaten 102, batting against type on a deathly slow pitch, they dashed any hopes of a consolation victory for Joe Root’s men in this fourth Test and so stay three up with one to play.

Smith lost the assistance of an equally becalmed David Warner (86) in late morning, after Australia resumed still 61 in arrears with two wickets down, but he batted throughout the final day to steer Australia to the security of 263 for four to close out the draw 99 in front.

Starc missed, but Smith does the business again

Australia missed Mitchell Starc’s express pace in Melbourne (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England were competitive over a full five days for the first time in the series – and despite Alastair Cook’s impressive return to form, it was hard to escape the conclusion that the absence of Mitchell Starc had something to do with it. The left-armer remains this winter’s leading wicket-taker with 19 and may yet be back from injury to make the difference again in Sydney. Without him, Australia had to rely on yet more runs from their captain to foil the tourists’ bid for a consolation win.

Shot of the day

Steve Smith snared another #PricelessShotOfTheDay for this stroke that really brightened things up at the 'G!



#Ashes @MastercardAU pic.twitter.com/v2Pm4kOU5Z — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2017

It brought Smith no runs, still five short of his hundred. But as dot-balls go, it was memorable when he drove the returning Chris Woakes straight as a die back past the bowler. Four more runs would have been banked if only middle-stump at the non-striker’s end had not intervened. Smith was foiled, but not for long before he brought up his three-figures for the third time in the series.

Pitch imperfect

Let’s be honest this Pitch is a stinker for Test Cricket … #OnOn #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 30, 2017

The Melbourne surface has rightly attracted criticism from the outset. England had to switch tack on day one when it became instantly clear this showpiece match was being played on a pitch devoid of pace. It worked for the tourists, belatedly, in the first innings – but in the second, while a draw became inevitable, cricket and the Ashes were the losers.

Stat of the day

Australia have a lead and Warner and Smith have added 100 from 276 balls #Ashes pic.twitter.com/gm0U5jIouT — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 30, 2017

The 312 balls taken by Smith and Warner over their slowest Test half-centuries. It was means-to-an-end stuff for the hosts in pursuit of the stalemate, and memorable too in a way as two of the world’s most naturally free-scoring batsmen played successfully against their instincts for so long.

Tweet of the day

As a spinner on Day 5 with your team bowling for a victory .. if you can’t have aggressive fields you shouldn’t be in the team IMO .. #OnOn #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 30, 2017

What next?

Sydney – where England capped their famous 2010/11 campaign with victory, and descended to defeat by 281 runs on their last visit to complete their era-ending 5-0 whitewash.