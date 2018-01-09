Derby manager Gary Rowett has signed a new contract with the club to end any uncertainty regarding his future.

The 43-year-old has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at Stoke after the Premier League strugglers sacked Mark Hughes on Saturday shortly after their humiliating FA Cup defeat at Coventry.

However, the Rams announced on Tuesday that Rowett has put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half-year deal at Pride Park, just 10 months after he was appointed by the Sky Bet Championship club.

#DCFC are delighted to announce that Gary Rowett has committed his future to Derby until the summer of 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣! 👉 https://t.co/Y1Rz9vueRz#Rowett2021 pic.twitter.com/DmfnVifkD4 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 9, 2018

A club statement read: “Derby County are delighted to announce that manager Gary Rowett has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in pursuit of a return to the Premier League.

“Discussions about extending the 43-year-old’s contract began in early December when it was clear that he had demonstrated his ability to galvanise and motivate the squad, dramatically improve individual and team performance, structure and organise the back-office functions to leverage the club’s superb facilities, strengthen the connection between first-team and the academy and, of course, to deliver significant results against teams at all levels in the Championship.

“The board of Derby County are thrilled with Gary, and his on-and-off field teams’ contributions, and feel it is therefore appropriate to secure his services for the longer term.”

“It’s the job that I’ve always wanted” 🗣️ Watch a very honest interview with the boss after he committed his future to #DCFC 👉 https://t.co/iIYEBatXpa#Rowett2021 pic.twitter.com/AbX2KuogS4 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 9, 2018

Rowett, who made more than 100 appearances for the Rams as a player, told the club’s website: “I am thrilled to extend my contract with this great club through to 2021 and I have thoroughly enjoyed being back at Derby County.

“I am looking forward to the future and helping to guide Derby County back to the Premier League, where it belongs.”

Rowett took over at Derby in March following the sacking of Steve McClaren, signing a deal until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

This season he has led the Rams to second in the Championship on the back of 11 victories in the last 16 league matches.