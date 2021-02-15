LIDL has released a list of places where it wants to build new stores - including nine locations in Gwent.

The supermarket chain says it wants to "continue our phenomenal growth" and "double our portfolio", which currently boasts more than 800 sites across the UK.

It has outlined the type of sites it is interested in developing and urged people to contact them regarding any possible leasehold deals that might be available.

Lidl is interested in building new, standalone stores, as well as converting existing buildings and developing sites on retail parks.

The specifications for its sites are:

Prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow;

Freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities;

Unit sizes flexible on design and scale between 14,000 and 26,500 sq ft;

1.5 acres plus for standalone stores or up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

Among the areas Lidl are looking to build new stores are Newport, Abergavenny and Pontypool.

The chain wants to bring two new stores to Newport, in the north and the east, as well relocating stores in Cwmbran and Chepstow to new sites.

New stores are also being targeted in Blackwood, Ebbw Vale and Caldicot.

It was announced in November last year that Aldi would be opening a store in Caldicot, moving into the site vacated by Waitrose.

READ MORE:

This is a full list of the 41 sites being earmarked by Lidl for new stores in their south and mid Wales area.

Aberdare (rel)

Abergavenny

Barry

Blackwood

Brecon

Bridgend

Builth Wells

Caldicot

Cardiff Bay

Cardiff - City Centre

Cardiff - West

Cardigan

Chepstow (rel)

Cwmbran (rel)

Ebbw Vale

Hereford - North/West

Hereford - South

Lampeter

Ledbury

Leominster

Llandrindod Wells

Llanelli

Llantrisant/Church Village

Llantwit Major/Cowbridge

Maesteg

Merthyr Tydfil

Milford Haven (rel)

Newport - East

Newport - North

Pembroke Dock (rel)

Penarth

Pontypool

Porthcawl

Pyle

Ross on Wye

Swansea - Fforestfach

Swansea - Killay/Mumbles

Swansea - Penlan (rel)

Swansea - Pontarddulais

Talbot Green