IT ONCE played host to thousands of shoppers every week - but now a Gwent outlet centre has been labelled a 'ghost town', with only one store left open.

Ebbw Vale's Festival Shopping site has been open for more than two decades, but with only Sports Direct still trading there, its future is precarious.

Blaenau Gwent resident Anthony Williams, who posted a photograph of the almost deserted retail park on the South Wales Argus' Camera Club page on Facebook, called it a 'ghost town' - and others have been quick to agree.

Gavin Evans, a bus driver from Torfaen, was part of a group that made one of the mosaics by the car park entrance, as a child.

Empty and lifeless is how he describes Festival Park, and he is sad to see the place now, as it brings back special memories from childhood.

“I heard it was emptied so Blaenau Gwent council could move there and use it as office space, but that is not happening now,” said Mr Evans.

The future of the nearby owl sanctuary is a worry for Mr Evans, due to a lack of visitors that Festival Park Shopping brought in.

Blaenau Gwent council has previously considered trying to buy the site to secure its future, but has since abandoned the plan.

Mr Evans and others would like to see investment in the shopping centre, so it can once again be a shopping destination, and for it to develop into an art hub.

Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies told the Argus: “We all know that retail is suffering across Wales, the UK and elsewhere in Europe. This was true before the Covid emergency which has deepened that crisis.

“But notwithstanding the overall situation, it is genuinely depressing to see the Festival Park nearly deserted.

"This is one of our largest shopping outlets and an asset to communities and the whole borough. It should be bustling right now, especially as social distancing and safe queuing are easy to maintain.

“I tried to work with the council a year ago to safeguard and secure its future and was bitterly disappointed with the council’s response. The council need to up their game and roll up their sleeves to secure the Park’s long-term future."

Mr Davies added that people want to see the Festival Park thriving again but that will only happen with substantial intervention and a far-sighted vision, and "at the moment we do not have either”.

Past Festival Park workers say they enjoyed working there, as the shopping centre reflected the community spirit.

Currently, Sports Direct is only the Festival Park store open. The M&S store was the largest at the site, but it closed several years ago.

Kenneth Whitehouse, who lives in Newport, worked at the Festival Park M&S. He was contracted to M&S for 25 years as a maintenance technician and then a regional maintenance manager.

“I used to attend Festival Park on a weekly basis. I always felt the M&S store was the hub, and a majority of shoppers went to it. It was inevitable closures would happen when M&S closed."

Tredegar resident Kelly Garnett feels it a shame it has ended up this way.

“There was range of shops and places to eat, plus a play area and owl sanctuary, which was good for the kids. It would be nice to get it back,” she said.

Blaenau Gwent council did not want to comment.

Asset managers Metis Real Estate did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Back in February they told the Argus that they were in the process of selling the site, and hoped this completed "in the coming weeks".