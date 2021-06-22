VALE MP Alun Cairns hopes to bring a marina to Barry.
Amid the regeneration of the town, Alun Cairns wants to bring a marina to Barry and wants the public to share their views on the idea.
Mr Cairns has held talks with colleagues in Westminster, the local authority and other local groups to progress plans for a marina.
He believes Barry Waterfront is perfect for a marina and that this would bring new investment, jobs, restaurants, bars and office space to the area.
Mr Cairns has invited local residents to play a part by giving their views on the proposed development. You can share your thoughts with this survey.
Mr Cairns said: "My plan for a marina is part of our Levelling-Up ambitions to help boost our local economy by attracting further investment and jobs.”
“Barry has huge potential and as a coastal town we can take advantage of Barry's strong links with maritime history."
Vale of Glamorgan Council has also been contacted for comment.