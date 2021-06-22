Buyers snapped up a number of bargains at a recent property auction including a selection from the Gwent area.

Here we feature just four of them.

The next online sale by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions is on Thursday, July 22 starting at 5pm with bids being registered from noon on Tuesday, July 20. The catalogue has yet to be released.

66 Aberbeeg Road, Abertillery: This two-bedroom property in Aberbeeg was hotly contested, finally selling after 97 bids. It comprises a lounge, a fitted kitchen, a bathroom, and the two bedrooms with one featuring an en-suite. Further benefits include double glazing and gas central heating. It sold for three times its guide price, at £75,000.

The Courtybella Club, 59 Cardiff Road, Newport: There is hope yet for this former sports and social club in Newport, as it found a new owner. The property is within walking distance of Newport city centre and has a lot of features you would expect from a social club - snooker room, bar area, a skittles alley, gendered toilets, and an office. The first floor has also previously been used as a self-contained two-bedroom flat. This property went for just over its £290,000 guide price, for a grand total of £305,000 after eight bids from four bidders.

69 High Street, Rhymney: This property, comprising a former shop unit and two, one-bedroom flats, was another contested lot. The shop unit features traditional glazed windows and a roller shutter to the front, and the first-floor flats are currently let, providing an income of £2,400 per annum. It was also noted that the shop could achieve around £4,000 per annum if let. This property soared past its £48,000 guide price and was finally sold for £77,500 after 62 bids from seven bidders.

47 Church Street, Rogerstone: A number of people had their eye on this semi-detached property in Rogerstone. It is situated in a highly sought-after location and has a number of benefits, such as UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, a multi-fuel log burner, parking, and a picturesque back garden. The £117,000 guide price didn’t deter too many would-be buyers as it attracted 30 bids from eight bidders and was finally sold for £153,000.