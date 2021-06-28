Newport-based St Joseph’s Hospital, in partnership with Heart & Lung Imaging Limited, has become the first hospital in Wales to offer two cutting-edge artificial intelligence-enabled imaging assessments, which can identify a wide range of respiratory and cardiac conditions, potentially in their earliest stages.

St Joseph’s Cardiology and Advanced Diagnostic Centre is now offering a lung health check using AI technology and a CaRi-Heart cardiac health check using AI technology.

Having only been available in the UK for a matter of months, both assessments are currently offered in just a handful of locations, including London’s Harley Street.

For all those in Wales and many in the South West of England, St Joseph’s will be their closest assessment location. Eighty per cent of patients referred for cardiac CT and cardiac MRI scans currently travel to St Joseph's from England.

The checks, which offer expert clinical practice augmented by AI, are both offered in partnership with H&L’s specialist network of UK-wide expert consultant cardiothoracic radiologists, including Dr Jonathan Rodrigues, consultant cardiothoracic radiologist; Dr Sam Hare, consultant chest radiologist and Dr Graham Robinson, consultant cardiothoracic radiologist; Dr Aniket Tavare, consultant chest radiologist.

Jane Carpanini, director of advanced diagnostics at St Joseph’s Hospital, said: “We’re committed to bringing the best available diagnostic capabilities to St Joseph’s, and I’m very excited to be able to offer both of these revolutionary lung and cardiac assessments from this week.

“The more we are able to predict health outcomes, the earlier we are able to offer interventions which we know can have a positive impact – such as changes in diet and exercise. As end-to-end packages, both assessments offer patients the best possible care at each stage, and have the potential to change thousands of lives in the process.”

Dr Jonathan Rodrigues said: “Advanced imaging is now at the forefront of the patient's diagnostic journey. Combining H&L expert radiologist assessment with cutting edge AI will improve patient outcomes. It is exciting to see products I have been involved with in the research setting achieve regulatory approval and be deployed to benefit patients.

“Low dose CT scans allow us to detect early lung cancer in at risk patients as well as assess the lungs for other diseases such as lung scarring. Using cutting edge AI analysis and expert chest imaging reporters we can also accurately measure the amount of emphysema and scarring in lungs like never before and may be particularly relevant in the post-COVID-19 era.”