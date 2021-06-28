Portal Training is the first employer in Wales to achieve a gold standard Investors in People Wellbeing Award.

The training provider joins a group of 20 Welsh organisations to have received the award and, as the smallest so far, is also the first in Wales to achieve it at a gold standard.

Founded in 2011, Portal Training is a bilingual training provider, supporting organisations to develop the leadership and management as well as the coaching and mentoring capacity of their workforce.

Through the delivery of innovative and creative training courses and resources in these areas, as well as in sport and childcare, Portal helps raise achievement and improve performance among professionals working in the education, business and sporting sectors.

Portal Training works across Wales but Clare Jeffries, director of operations and on the board at Portal, is based in Newport, as is director of quality Janice Hart.

Sarah Heenan, head of HR at Portal training, said: “We are absolutely delighted to hold this accolade and are excited to develop further a safe, secure, and enjoyable workplace based around the needs of our team. Our staff’s wellbeing is at the heart of our company so for our wellbeing approaches that make work a better place for our people to be recognised at a Gold standard is fantastic and a true testament to the culture we’ve strived to create.”

By becoming accredited with its Wellbeing Gold award, Investors in People estimates that Portal Training has contributed to 40 days of achieving better journeys to work, 40 days of better lunches and 40 days of getting to the end of the day with people feeling like they’ve achieved more.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Portal Training. Gold accreditation on We invest in Wellbeing is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Portal Training in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of their people.”