Following a surge in demand for its products over the last 12 months, Crumlin-based Mill Timber Direct has launched a new e-commerce site to cater for its growing customer base.

Part of the award-winning Premier Forest Group, Mill Timber Direct is an outlet store supplying a range of high-quality timber products and ancillaries direct from the on-site sawmill to both trade and the public.

The company, which has operated an outlet store from its sawmill site for five years, is responding to the needs of its customers by launching online shopping and home delivery of its full range of products across south Wales.

Items include high quality landscaping timber products such as fencing and fencing accessories, garden furniture, decking, planters and sleepers. The site will also cater to trade professionals and features a full range of building materials such as tools and accessories, aggregates, timber sheets, plasterboards, drill bit accessories and screws.

Gary Pugh, branch manager of Mill Timber Direct, said: “Mill Timber Direct has built a reputation for high quality timber products at competitive market prices and we hope that by offering our product range online, we will be able to make these items available to an even wider audience.”

Terry Edgell, CEO of Premier Forest Group, said: “Demand for landscaping products soared during lockdown and the feedback from our customers was that they would be keen to shop online if the option was available.

“The move to e-commerce has been on the cards for a while, it is a model successfully employed in our Irish operation, and we have been keen to follow suit with our offering in south Wales. E-commerce is the way of the future for our business and we’re looking forward to seeing how it is received by our customers.”