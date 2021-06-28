Western Power Distribution is investing an extra £10m into the development of its electricity network which will help to support the connection of electric vehicle chargers and heat pumps over the next two years.

The investment will not only play a critical role in driving a green recovery that will benefit local jobs and the economy, but will provide key network upgrades to support the emerging technologies needed for a Net Zero future.

The company, which looks after the electricity network across South Wales, will upgrade and build new electrical infrastructure and substations, also helping to enable more green developments, such as electric vehicle chargers, mass heat pump installations and renewable generation, such as solar parks, to connect to the electricity network.

This investment will also support the future electricity needs in the local areas as our reliance on electricity to heat our homes and travel increases. WPD expects that up to 1.5million electric vehicles and 600,000 heat pumps will be used to keep us moving and heat our homes by 2028.

In South Wales, WPD has earmarked 20 green recovery investment schemes, which cover areas including Cardiff, Swansea and Chepstow.

Network upgrades near Builth Wells and Llandrindod Wells could potentially support renewable generation growth in these areas, as well as the installation of multiple rapid or ultra rapid EV chargers in rural tourist areas across the Brecon Beacons National Park and Shropshire Hills.

Graham Halladay, WPD’s operations director, said: “The investment is another signal of our determination to support the country’s Net Zero ambitions.

"During the pandemic, we have continued to innovate and find ways of lowering carbon footprint, and we will now play a pivotal role in driving a green recovery.

"Our wide-ranging projects will help with some of our biggest Net Zero challenges, including electric vehicle range anxiety, battery storage and the decarbonisation of our heating systems. The time is now to cut emissions and ensure the clean and sustainable future of generations to come and we are proud and delighted to play a vital role in this.”