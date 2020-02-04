AN historic Welsh longhouse with recent artistic connections could float the boat of a new owner.

The detached Welsh farmhouse, situated in almost an acre of land near Blackwood, was renovated 36 years ago by world-renowned marine artist, the late Leonard J Pearce. The artist, famed for his paintings of sailing ships, died two years ago, aged 86.

The open-plan property, with mezzanine balconies, is being sold through Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with a guide price of £250,000-plus.

Sean Roper, who is handling the sale for auctioneers Paul Fosh, said: “Ty Graig is situated in a rural position with 0.88 acres of land and garden and offers generous open plan accommodation.

“The property would be an ideal family home or perhaps a potential business such as holiday let or bed and breakfast, subject to planning.”

With an inglenook fireplace and original stone staircase, the property has a bathroom on the ground floor with additional bedroom and workshop, which could be used as another living room.

There is a mezzanine on either side of the property overlooking the living room, three bedrooms, a family bathroom and studio. Outside there are gardens to the front, sides and rear with a summer house and garage.

Renowned artist Leonard John Pearce died on June 12, 2018.

The London-born painter and sculptor, who moved to Wales in the 1980s, was well-known for his paintings of famous ships in full sail. He was a member of the Royal Society of Marine Artists and the Art Workers Guild and his paintings can be found in marine art collections in many parts of the world. A website featuring his life and work can be viewed at boundingmain.co.uk.

Mr Pearce also created many original candle designs for Candle Makers Supplies, in Blackwood, and sculpted miniatures including Lord Nelson, a fine bust of Chief Joseph and painted local subjects including Marine Colliery, Gelli Groes Mill and Tintern Abbey.

Ty Graig is due to be sold at Paul Fosh Auctions on Thursday, February 6, at The Cardiff North Hotel, Cardiff, starting at 5pm.