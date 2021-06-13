HAVE you ever fancied becoming a landlord?

Why not take a look at this Bargoed pub, set to go under the hammer next week.

The McDonnell, on McDonnell Road, has a guide price of £150,000.

The building itself houses a bar, a stage, lounge, toilets and bathroom on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to a staff lounge, staff kitchen, ballroom, bathroom, boiler room and four bedrooms.

While a second floor has a further four bedrooms, and there is a beer garden to the rear.

The pub will be sold at auction on Wednesday, June 16.

It is being sold at auction by Edward Mellor Commercial Auctions.

They said: "To bid: You will first need to create an account. This requires you to verify your email address, by clicking an activation link that we'll send to you.

"Once you've created an account you can watch lots that you're interested in (you'll be kept up-to-date throughout the auction cycle), as well as gain access to the legal packs.

"In order to place a bid on a lot, you will need to complete the bidder registration steps, as detailed below.

"The first time you register to bid you will be asked to verify your mobile number and upload copies of your photo ID (e.g. Driver's licence or passport) and recent proof of address (dated within the last three months).

"We can then easily keep in touch and will identify you in the event of you purchasing a lot."

The guide price for the pub at auction is £150,000.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a Reserve (a figure below which the auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure Guide.

To find out more, contact 01614 680667.