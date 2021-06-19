TAKE a look through the keyhole of one of Gwent's cheapest properties currently for sale.
If you're after a bargain, this three-bed home could be for you.
The terraced home, in Lancaster Street, Abertillery, is on the market for £54,950.
It is described as an "investment property" by agents Property Plus Wales, with a long term tenant in situ.
The agents say: "This is a three bedroom mid-terraced property with gardens to the front and rear with long term tenant.
"The property affords gas central heating, UPVC double glazing, will be sold with tenant in situ and sold as seen.
"It is an excellent investment opportunity with immediate income."
Entrance to the property is gained through a porch, into a hallway with fitted carpet, staircase to the first floor, and side access to the lounge.
The lounge also has fitted carpet, two radiators, access to understairs storage, and access to the kitchen.
The kitchen is fully fitted with wall-mounted units, base units, single sink and draining unit.
On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom.
A front garden has been laid with gravel, while a garden to the rear contains outbuildings and double gates to a driveway for off-road parking.
The property is within two miles of the nearest primary school, and one and a half miles of Llanhilleth train station.
For further information, contact Property Plus Wales on 0800 043 7300.