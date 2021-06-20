SEVEN bedrooms, 2.5 acres of land, and stunning views could all be yours for £1.5 million.

Take a look inside this seven-bed Langstone Mansion, one of the most expensive currently on the market in Gwent.

The Chepstow Road home also boasts eight bathrooms, a stunning courtyard gardens, and two self contained cottages.

There is also a leisure suite with its own swimming pool and sauna.

Marketed by Yopa, the property has "grand stately home character".

Describing the home, the agents say: "This has to be one of the most sought after mansions in South Wales.

"The property, located in an elevated, hillside position in Langstone is set in 2.5 acres of mature grounds with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside and the Bristol Channel.

"The property benefits from seven double bedrooms, seven en-suites, four grand reception rooms, a large modern kitchen and breakfast room, indoor swimming pool complex, stabling for seven horses, two self-contained cottages, and luxury fixtures and fittings throughout."

You enter the property through a stunning reception hall with marble flooring and a marble staircase.

The sitting room features a large bay window overlooking the grounds with a marble fireplace.

The drawing room is home to another fireplace and French doors which lead to the front garden.

The dining room, with underfloor heating, gives open plan access to the conservatory, which itself offers an open plan entrance to the kitchen and breakfast room.

Upstairs are the seven en-suite bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.

To the rear of the main property is the leisure complex, featuring a swimming pool area.

The agents add: "The property is accessed via gates that lead to a sweeping driveway to the front of the house, surrounded by superb lawned grounds with mature trees, panoramic views across the Bristol Channel.

"Off-road parking to the front of the property leading to the attached double garage with roller shutter doors.

"The driveway continues to the side of the property with access to courtyard, two cottages and stables.

"We are advised that the grounds total approximately 2.5 acres."

