A STUDY from TIC Finance has shown that Newport is one of the most stable property markets in the UK.

House prices have not fallen in the area for the past 10 years.

The finance company has compiled data from the ONS over the past 10 years to rank counties in the UK by the average yearly price change.

Of the areas with the most stable property markets, Newport has the lowest average cost of a house.

The average yearly price change for houses in Newport in 4.06 per cent and the average house price is £178,500.

This is in stark contrast to the rest of Wales, with the country being considered to have the least stable housing market as a whole.

The average house price growth across the UK as a whole in April 2021 was 8.9 percent, the highest 12-month growth since October 2014.

Financial advisor at TIC Finance Paran Singh said: "Though the property market is growing at record-breaking rates, it's always important to consider the longevity of a property investment, which is why historic changes in house price can give us more information on whether an area is a good place to buy.

“Even when buying your forever home, a property purchase is still an investment so it's a good idea to understand the market and how your investment is going to develop during the time you own it”.

To view the rest of the study, visit ticfinance.co.uk/stable-property-markets-uk