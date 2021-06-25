THE former home of Newport's Passport office is in the process of being transformed into 62 flats - and this is what they'll look like inside.

With passport services having moved to Pill, work is underway to convert the 36 metre-high Olympia House into 62 apartments.

The first phase of the project is now complete, and six apartments are available to buy.

On the market through Shared Ownership Wales, one-bedroom apartments are available, starting at £57,250.

Picture: Newport City Homes

There are also two-bedroom apartments up for grabs, with these starting at £69,750 – based on a 50 percent purchase via Shared Ownership Wales.

What’s so special about these apartments?

Located inside Newport’s third tallest building, stunning views of the city and river are all but guaranteed.

But, inside, the apartments are said to be designed with open plan living in mind.

Along with the spacious kitchen and living space, each apartment is also said to be home to stylish bathrooms, fitted wardrobes, and panoramic windows.

The regeneration project at Olympia House was awarded £1 million in Welsh Government funding, as part of the Shared Ownership Wales and Rent-to-Own Wales schemes.

It means that the first six apartments are available to buy through these schemes, which means that 50 percent of the property can be purchased in the first instance.

Owners can then increase their share in the property at a later date.

Other purchasing options are said to be on offer, along with rental options, with several properties within the complex earmarked for renters.

The project has seen Newport City Homes working with Peter Alan to bring the first apartments to market.

More are set to be made available over the coming months.

What has been said about the project?

Land and new homes manager at Peter Alan, Michael Edwards said: “We are hugely excited that Newport City Homes are offering an affordable proposition to buyers in Newport. We look forward to welcoming those who would like more information on how they can acquire a property at Olympia House.”

Head of development at Newport City Homes, Nigel Webb said: “We are so pleased and excited that we are able to offer the opportunity for the residents of Newport to start their home ownership with us through these exciting and imaginative purchase options.”

More information is available online here - www.olympia-house.co.uk