TAKE a virtual tour of the most popular Newport property currently on the market.
The five bed semi-detached house, in Greenfield Road, is the most popular Newport home currently listed on Zoopla.
With two bathrooms, two receptions and spacious garden, the property is available for offers in the region of £300,000.
It is listed by agents Crook and Blight.
They said: "A highly spacious, extended semi-detached house offering five bedroom, two bathroom accommodation in an exceptionally sought after family location a brief drive from the M4 and within excellent school catchment.
"The property further benefits from sitting room, spacious living room, family kitchen diner, utility room, shower room, first floor bathroom, uPVC double glazing, gas combination central heating, good size lawned gardens and large driveway."
Entry to the property is gained through a hall that leads on to a living room with a feature gas fire.
Downstairs is also a kitchen diner area.
READ MORE:
- Driver fined more than £400 and others fined for speeding on M4 around Newport
- Major road closures on some of Gwent's busiest roads this week, including M4
- Have a look at this four-bedroom Gwent home - with a pricetag of almost £2m
Crook and Blight say: "Large family kitchen with attractive fitted wall and base units, roll top work surfaces, inset one and a half stainless steel drainer sink unit with mixer tap, four ring gas burner, chimney cooker hood, stainless steel oven, integrated dishwasher, cupboard housing Worcester gas fired combination boiler, inset ceiling spotlights, uPVC double glazed rear window, uPVC double glazed patio doors to garden."
Also downstairs is a shower room, a utility room with plumbing for a washing machine and a sitting room.
Upstairs are five bedrooms and a bathroom featuring a freestanding bath.
Outside is a large driveway offering parking for at least three cars, and an large family garden to the rear of the property.
To find out more, contact agents Crook and Blight on 01633 222333.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment