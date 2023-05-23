An advert on Rightmove begins: “Used as Uncle Bryn's house on Gavin and Stacey”, before cheekily going, “no chain - west end location - three bedrooms”.

The three-bed terraced house is located on the town’s Trinity Street and is currently asking for offers of £212,000.

Uncle Bryn's house is up for sale (Image: Right Move)

The house was used for filming in the hit TV series Gavin and Stacey (Image: Right Move)

In Gavin and Stacey, the house was home to the lovable Uncle Bryn, played by Rob Brydon.

Former owners Lisa and Michael Edwards moved into the house just after filming was completed for the first series in 2006.

Recently Mrs Edwards commented on Facebook with a photo of the house saying, “Aww our old house! They have lifted the carpets in Uncle Bryns! Probably had quite a bit of Lambrini in them!”

The house on Trinity Street is asking for over £200,000 (Image: Right Move)

Gavin and Stacey first filmed in the house in 2006 (Image: PA Media)

Ethical Waste management and removals, which removed the old carpet, put up a cheeky post in the spirit of the show, saying fans could get their hands on “priceless memorablia”.

“For all you Gavin and Stacey fans we have just cleared out Uncle Bryn's carpets.

“Will be taking them down to Barry Island cutting them into pieces and selling them as souvenirs from The Rock Shop and Barrybados.

“Get down the island quick. You'll get a free piece with every purchase over 20 quid*(terms and conditions apply.

“Actual collection of carpet can be made from Cardiff Council tip.”

The house is described as spacious (Image: Right Move)

The former owners have commented on the sale (Image: Right Move)

The house is described as a spacious property located within easy access of the High Street, rail station, beaches, shops, cafe's and bars and is offered with no ongoing chain.

Accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge through dining room, kitchen and ground floor bathroom, and to the first floor there are three bedrooms plus there is an enclosed rear garden.

Chris Davies Estate Agents, Barry, are managing the sale.