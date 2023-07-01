But you'll need a spare £1.85 million if you're hoping to buy this spectacular property.

Kemeys Folly, located on Coed Y Caerau Lane, Kemeys Inferior, dates back to the 1700s and was originally a stone-built hunting lodge for the Sheriff of Monmouth.

The property appeared on Grand Designs in February 2009 after being done up by owners Dean and Sarah Berry.

At the time Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud described Kemeys Folly as "a beautifully crafted building, quite poetic in places".

The property was being used as an Airbnb as recently as this year but was put on the market at the beginning of June.

The property boasts features including:

24 acres including woodland;

Six outstanding bedrooms;

Equestrian facilities include stables and outdoor manege;

Useful outbuildings;

Leisure building including an indoor pool;

Open plan 43ft living kitchen;

Cinema room, study/snug.

The property is currently on the market with Fine and Country - Cardiff and can be found on Rightmove and Zoopla.

Take a look inside the property

The living areas, including a 43ft open plan living kitchen, an outstanding master bedroom with huge balcony/terrace.

The property has a 43ft open plan kitchen/living room. (Image: Zoopla)

There are two bedrooms in the old building with the remaining bedrooms - six in total, five of which have an en-suite - in an exquisite single-storey extension with a feature glazed corridor.

There are six bedrooms in this property. (Image: Zoopla)

The property also has its own cinema room and full-house entertainment system.

Located in a superb elevated hilltop setting it boasts some breathtaking views over the Vale of Usk.

There is a cinema room in the Folly section of the property. (Image: Zoopla)

Outside are formal gardens with panoramic views, a valuable range of outbuildings and stables and a detached leisure building with an indoor swimming pool.

The property boasts some stunning views. (Image: Zoopla)

There are around 24 acres with this property including old woodland lining with miles of walks and rides in the surrounding countryside.

The property is located off a small country lane the property under three miles from the M4 at The Coldra (Celtic Manor) meaning you have easy access to all surrounding centres of South East Wales, Cardiff and Bristol.