This three-bedroom home, on Manor Road in Abersychan, is currently being marketed by Angelwoods, Pontypool and is listed on Rightmove asking for offers in the region of £129,950.

It is an end terrace property with a hallway, lounge, dining room, and kitchen based on the ground floor. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

People enter the property through steps which lead into the entrance hall which includes a staircase and a glass door to the dining room.

Currently the dining room boasts a real flame effect gas fire with dark wood surround and inset supply units.

It has a carpet which may not be to everyone's taste but could easily be replaced.

The dining room has double sliding glass doors leading to the lounge which has a real flame effect electric fire with tiled surrounding.

The lounge has a fairly dark carpet which - in my opinion - makes the room look smaller. A lighter shade of flooring could help maximise the space.

Towards the back of the property is the kitchen; it has base and wall units with a work surface over but could use a refit or some modernisation.

The kitchen has space for a cooker and fridge/freezer along with plumbing for a washing machine, plus a door to the back garden.

Upstairs is the landing which has doors to the three bedrooms and the bathroom.

The bathroom isn’t likely to make anyone green with envy (although if it did they might match the bathtub and sink) at the moment.

But, it's reasonably sized and could easily fit a more modern (perhaps not green) three-piece suite which could include a bathtub.

For those wanting more options there's the potential to include a shower over the tub - or to replace the bath with a shower cubicle.

One of the three bedrooms benefits from built in wardrobe space with Louvre fronted doors. This bedroom also includes an airing cupboard which houses the hot water tank.

This house also has a courtyard (back) garden including a storage shed. Check out the full listing here: https://rb.gy/hsn6y