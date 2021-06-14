WALES does not want a ‘cliff edge approach’ to ending furlough.
Those were the words of Wales’ economy minister Vaughan Gething during a Q&A session after he announced additional support from Welsh Government for businesses impacted by the phased approach to moving into Alert Level One.
The topic of furlough – which is decided by UK Government and is not devolved to Welsh Government – was also mentioned. It’s expected that prime minister Boris Johnson will announce a delay to plans for England to ease restrictions on June 21 later today.
Mr Gething acknowledged that the issue of furlough is "a real challenge" for businesses, which will have difficult decisions to make as it is phased out.
If, as expected, a delay for four weeks on further easing of restrictions is announced in England, Mr Gething said he hopes the ‘UK Treasury continues to act as a Treasury for the whole of the UK’ in terms of extending support across the UK.
"At some point furlough will come to an end, but we do not want a cliff edge approach," he said, adding that it would be ‘helpful and sensible’ to reconsider the issue if England delays for a month."